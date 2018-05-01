Severe weather expected Tuesday through Thursday

SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES!

Today will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

There’s a slight risk for severe storms in northwestern Oklahoma.

A few supercells may develop along the dryline late afternoon and race northeast into Kansas.

Tonight will be windy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Severe weather is likely tomorrow.

Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with a strong south wind and high humidity.

Isolated storms will fire in western Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and move into central Oklahoma by late afternoon.

Initially, large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat.

The low level jet will pick up around sunset increasing the tornado threat.

There’s a slight risk for severe weather in central and eastern Oklahoma on Thursday.

However, the forecast hinges on what happens the day before.

Heavy rain is possible, especially in eastern Oklahoma.

Calm weather returns for the weekend with lighter winds, sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Stay tuned for the latest and stay weather aware…we’ll keep you 4Warned!