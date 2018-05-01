Two men arrested following Canadian County investigations

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a tip from Instagram led to the arrest of an Oklahoma man.

On April 27, investigators arrested 45-year-old Timothy Erick Awbrey after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to his social media account on Instagram.

After receiving a tip about the pornography, investigators were able to execute a search warrant and began examining cell phones and computers at Awbrey’s home. Authorities say they found multiple images featuring victims as young as 3-years-old on his cell phone.

Investigators say Awbrey admitted that he has been looking at child pornography for over three years. Awbrey was arrested for possession of child pornography.

On April 30, deputies also arrested 44-year-old Jason John Roberts for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology. The investigation began after a minor told deputies that she felt uncomfortable around Roberts, and that he was constantly making inappropriate sexual comments toward them.

At that point, undercover deputies using a social media account began communicating with Roberts. The undercover deputy pretended to be a 14-year-old female, and authorities say Roberts began talking about oral sex and various other sexual acts.

He allegedly made plans to meet the 14-year-old to have sex. However, he was arrested.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of a program that protects children from sexual predators!” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.