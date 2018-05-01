Watch: SUV crashes into Oklahoma dry cleaning business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is cleaning up the mess left behind after a driver crashed into the front of their business.

This past Saturday, employees at a dry cleaning business in Ardmore say a woman accidentally drove through their shop.

Employees tell News 4 that an elderly woman's foot slipped, causing her to hit the gas instead of the brake.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

Despite the damage to the business, they say they are still open.

Employees say this is not the first time something like this has happened. In fact, someone else crashed into the building several years ago.