4Warn Storm Team tracking severe weather expected in Oklahoma Wednesday

SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES!

Today will feel more like a storm day – muggy, warm and windy.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Storms will fire along the dryline in far western Oklahoma by mid to late afternoon.

We may only see a few supercells but any storm that develops will have potential to produce baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and tornadoes.

A strong tornado is possible.

Storms will push into central Oklahoma by 6-9 PM.

Stay weather aware!

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Another round of storms will move in overnight through tomorrow morning with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain possible.

The storms could impact the Metro morning drive.

Storms will move into eastern and southern Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon with large hail and damaging winds possible.

A cold front sweeps across the state late tomorrow and pleasant weather will follow for the weekend.

Stay weather aware today…we will keep you 4Warned!