Severe weather hits western, central Oklahoma

*NBC programming is not being shown on KAUT Freedom 43 due to a Tornado Warning in the metro at this time. We will continue to keep you updated on when programming when will return.

OKLAHOMA – Severe weather began rolling across the state Wednesday afternoon bringing hail, heavy winds, heavy rain and tornado warnings.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for central and western Oklahoma until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, a Tornado Warning was issued for Greer and Kiowa counties.

That tornado warning expired earlier in the evening.

The storms continued to move east/northeast towards Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties where another Tornado Warning was issued, but later expired.

A Tornado Warning was also issued for Cotton, Comanche and Tillman counties. This storm became extremely dangerous and the warning was extended until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says 100 mph winds were reported near Frederick around 6:30 p.m.

630pm – winds over 100 mph have been reported near Frederick. This is a dangerous storm — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 2, 2018

Thankfully, so far, no injuries have been reported.

Tillman County officials say they do have reports of damage, but are still surveying areas.

Officials in Kiowa, Washita, Beckham, Caddo, Harmon and Jackson counties say they have no reports of any damage.

Will Rogers World Airport officials say all operations have been suspended until further notice due to the storms.

They say no one should come to the airport at this time.

As severe weather moves into the WRWA area, the airport is taking precautions and moving people to the airport tunnel . All operations have been suspended until further notice. People should not come to the airport at this time. #okwx#okc — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) May 3, 2018

Storms moved into the metro around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Tornado Warning has been issued Cleveland and McClain counties until 8:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning in Grady County expired.

The westbound lanes of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Newcastle are closed due to dangerous winds. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority employees at the Newcastle Gate are inside their tornado shelter.

