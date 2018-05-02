After tire slashed by man in Film Row, woman snaps suspect’s photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jennifer Knotts said she was leaving the The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City's Film Row neighborhood early Tuesday evening when a man tried to get her to roll down her car window - and, when she didn't, Knotts said the man pulled out a knife and slashed her car's tire.

"He got to the front passenger headlight and pulled out a knife. I was clearly alarmed," said Knotts, who was leaving an after work event at the popular restaurant and bar. "He punctured my tire, just looked at me, gave me this ‘What?' and then walked off and didn’t say anything."

Knotts said the man had gestured, seemingly asking her to roll down her window. As no one else was around and she was alone, Knotts said she was extremely uncomfortable.

"I'm terrified, I don't know what I'm supposed to do, I didn't think fast enough to really do anything," Knotts said of immediately after the man walked away. "But, I didn't know what my options were either."

One of the options Knotts did choose was to snap a couple photos of the man as he walked away. Her post of her ordeal has been shared on Facebook more than 1,300 times and counting. And, with those shares and a report filed with police, Knotts hopes the extra eyes will help.