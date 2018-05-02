Authorities searching for man accused of robbing Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say the robbery happened Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Oklahoma near N.W. 23rd St. and N. Meridian Ave.

According to the FBI Oklahoma City, the suspect approached the teller counter, demanded money from employees, received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank on foot heading in a north direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, around 6’0″, with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a red-colored Oklahoma University hat, a grey shirt, charcoal jacket, bright red-colored shoes and blue jeans.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of bank robbers.

If anyone has any information, call the FBI at 405-290-7770, or, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.