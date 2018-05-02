Chicago-area high school stops use of American-Indian mascot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Administrators at a suburban Chicago high school say the school will stop having a student in an American Indian-themed costume perform at football games and pep rallies.

The Chicago Tribune reports Maine West High School Principal Audrey Haugan said the school is “eliminating practices that are increasingly viewed as insensitive or demeaning.” The decision comes after American Indians raised objections to the mascot.

Students at the Des Plaines school will be known as Warriors, but the principal says a committee will determine “details of our representation moving forward.” The school has had an American-Indian mascot since it opened in 1959.

An Oklahoma member of the Pawnee Nation had noted his offense, saying the mascot used stereotypical images as entertainment. He now says he commends school officials “for taking action very quickly.”