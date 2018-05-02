Company donates $25,000 to volunteer fire departments in western Oklahoma

TALOGA, Okla. – Volunteer firefighters in western Oklahoma are getting a helping hand after battling wildfires that lasted for weeks.

Last month, firefighters in western Oklahoma battled wildfires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

Between the Rhea Fire and the 34 Complex Fire, officials believe almost 350,000 acres were consumed in the wildfires.

As a result of the dry conditions and strong winds, dozens of residents lost their homes and hundreds of head of cattle were killed.

NextEra Energy Resources announced on Wednesday that it donated $25,000 to volunteer firefighters in Dewey County to help replace equipment that was damaged during the Rhea Fire.

“Dewey County’s volunteer firefighters have been working tirelessly for two weeks fighting the wildfires that scorched so much of the community,” said Casey Moye, of NextEra Energy Resources. “We know that wildfires are among the most dangerous types of fires that firefighters face, and we wanted to do our part to show our appreciation for the countless hours they have spent away from their families and jobs to protect the lives and property of local residents.”

Officials say the Vici Volunteer Fire Department, Camargo Volunteer Fire Department, Leedey Volunteer Fire Department, Seiling Volunteer Fire Department, Taloga Volunteer Fire Department, Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Putnam Fire Department all received donations.