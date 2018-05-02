× Edmond man allegedly under influence of alcohol crashed into vehicle, killing woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond man allegedly under the influence of alcohol is accused of crashing into another vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, killing someone.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities say Donna Rush, 65, of El Reno, was driving westbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike when a vehicle struck her from behind.

Rush was killed in the crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

The man accused of crashing into her, 34-year-old Arthur Wesley Straehla III, was not injured, officials said.

The trooper at the scene noted Straehla smelled of alcohol, the accident report states.

It’s unclear if he will face charges in the deadly crash at this time.

Authorities are still investigating.