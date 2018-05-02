× El Reno schools to open shelter sites in event of tornado watch

EL RENO, Okla. – While meteorologists are warning Oklahomans to keep an eye on the skies, city leaders in El Reno are taking steps to make sure citizens are safe in case severe weather strikes.

El Reno Public Schools will open the following shelter sites after school hours when a tornado watch is issued for El Reno:

Old Central Grounds- 600 block of S. Bickford

Hillcrest Elementary – 1302 S. Miles

Lincoln Learning Center – 425 Mercy Dr.

Roblyer Learning Center – 427 S.W. 27th St.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say there are no public shelters in Oklahoma City. If you don’t have a storm shelter, ask nearby friends and family members if you could go to their storm shelter in the event of severe weather.

“If there’s no storm shelter, get to the inner-most room, hallway or closet on the lowest level of the building. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible, and stay away from windows and doors. Most houses provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of tornadoes in Oklahoma,” the City of Oklahoma City’s website reads.

If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued:

If you see a tornado leave your car and find shelter.

Do not seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass.

If stranded outside, lie down in a low-lying area away from vehicles, but remain aware of possible flash flooding.

Do not seek shelter in drainage systems, culverts or ditches due to possible flash flooding.

Never try to outrun a tornado.

Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of a heavy downpour as oil and debris wash away. Driving on wet roads in the rain is comparable to driving on ice. Go Slow. Allow extra time.

Never use your vehicle’s cruise control setting when roadways are slick.