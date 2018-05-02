Family members searching for missing pregnant woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- Family members are searching for clues after they say a pregnant mother disappeared.

Shayliah Toombs is almost eight months pregnant, but family member say she hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Toombs' mother, Twyla Taylor, said she became concerned after she received a troubling text from her daughter on Sunday morning.

Taylor said the text indicated that Toombs was in trouble and needed help.

Taylor said she tried calling her back immediately.

"I've been trying to call her and get a hold of her ever since, but her phone's been off and she hasn't been on Facebook, and she's normally on Facebook every single day," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives and police were at Toombs' apartment looking for leads.