John Marshall Announces New Athletic Complex

John Marshall High School has announced a nearly one million dollar athletic complex which will be built on site. Construction on the "Terry Harris Athletic Center" is already underway and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.

The facility will feature a trophy room in the entrance, a 50' x 50' weight room, locker rooms that are 30' x 50' complete with showers and restrooms. Not only that, but it will also feature brand new coaches offices, a video room and a training room.

The sheer size and efficiency of the new Terry Harris Athletic Center will allow the school to transition the old weight room at the high school to a brand new cardiovascular room for girls teams.

John Marshall head football coach Rashaun Woods said, "The room we were in wasn't big enough to house all the guys, so we did a lot of stuff outside. I was joking with the guys if we continue to have the same success with a new weight room, we're going to be right back out in the heat, lifting…I'm excited about it to have the facilities and amenities to continue to be better as a team."

Funding for the project was provided by Marshall alums Bob West and Ken Davidson. Their gift totaled more than $900,000 dollars for the facility.

West's father, Harry, was the first principal at John Marshall. Bob West graduated from John Marshall in 1957. He was a quarterback for the school and became the first Bear to make the Oil Bowl Team. West went on to play college football at Tulsa University. Following that, West enjoyed a successful career in the oil business.

Ken Davidson, a 1970 graduate of the school, also had success in the oil industry as well as in the cattle industry.