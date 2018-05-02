Man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol killed after crash on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was killed after a crash on I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a man driving a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed when he departed the roadway and struck a barrier wall, the accident report states.

The man then struck the rear of an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper on scene noted the man smelled like alcohol.

The man has not been identified at this time.