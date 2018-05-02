Metro woman spreading love – one meal at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I love these kids.”

That’s what Donna Ladd, financial secretary at John Marshall High School, said about the students she helps feed after school.

Donna and her church friends from New Bethlehem Temple stepped up when budget cuts hit the school.

John Marshall lost its booster club, so, Donna and her angels got together and provided hot meals for the athletes after games.

Now, they have expanded the program to provide a hot meal, four times a week, to any student who may go hungry because a hot meal is not always guaranteed to some of the kids when they’re away from school.

“Last night they had spaghetti with chicken chili on top,” said John Marshall employee Shelley Grant. “So, they are nice warm meals with fruit cups and milk and drink, and it’s free.”

For that and many other reasons, Shelley nominated Donna for 'Pay it 4Ward.'

News 4 surprised Donna in the school office with $400 provided by John Symcox of First Fidelity Bank. Shelley explained to a tearful Donna why she deserves it.

“For all your hard work, your hard work and time you put in after school to feed these kids. Whether they're athletic kids or just need the food," Shelley told Donna. "And, even during the teacher walkout, you were at the YMCA feeding not only our students, but any child needing food, Centennial students, so I couldn't think of a better person."

Donna told us it’s her mission.

"There are so many hungry kids that just need a little love,” Donna said. “Otherwise, they won’t get it. And I just want to be that person to spread love to everyone who needs it. Especially these babies here.”

Donna Ladd, paying it forward, one meal at a time.

'Pay it 4Ward' is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.