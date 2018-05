× Moore schools to bus students to shelters

MOORE, Okla. – Moore Public Schools has a new plan this year for severe weather season.

Nine of their schools still do not have storm shelters.

In the event of a tornado watch, students from those schools will be bused to schools that do have a shelter.

Parents will have the opportunity to either check their student out early from their school or pick them up at the alternate site where they’re bused.