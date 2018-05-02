National Weather Service issues moderate risk for severe weather in northwestern Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. – The National Weather service is encouraging residents across Oklahoma to be prepared in case of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, meteorologists say that severe thunderstorms are expected to form near a dry line in western Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon. Large hail and tornadoes are possible with the storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk area around the city of Woodward, while an enhanced risk extends from Altus to Ponca City.

The risks include baseball to softball size hail, winds reaching 80 miles per hour and a chance of a tornado or two.

