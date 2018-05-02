× Norman Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Animal Welfare is hoping to find homes for all of its abandoned animals this month.

The shelter will be hosting an ‘Empty the Shelters’ event on May 5 through May 12.

During the event, Norman Animal Welfare will offer free adoptions for all dogs and cats with the goal of completely emptying the shelter.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.

Norman Animal Welfare is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

Click here to check out all of the available animals.