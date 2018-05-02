Oklahoma City animal shelter offering free pet adoptions for limited time

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions for a limited time.

All homeless pet adoption fees from OKC Animal Welfare will be paid for by PRAI Beauty during a nationwide “Free the Shelters” event May 4-6.

Oklahoma City was selected as one of 10 cities around the country for the event, said Cathy Kangas, PRAI Beauty’s founder and CEO.

The event celebrates the one-year anniversary of last year’s inaugural “Free the Shelters” event. Since then, PRAI Beauty has sponsored free adoption events at 44 municipal and private shelters across the U.S., finding homes for 2,248 homeless pets.

“We’re grateful to PRAI Beauty for funding these free adoptions in Oklahoma City,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “It’s a generous gift that will improve the lives of hundreds of homeless pets in our community.”

The free adoption event is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. May 4-6 at OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street.

PRAI Beauty said they selected OKC Animal Welfare because of its commitment to helping animals in its care. It has about 200 homeless pets in need of a family.

“We’re delighted to work with OKC Animal Welfare for our mega ‘Free the Shelters’ adoption event the weekend of May 4th,” said Kangas. “This shelter is dedicated to helping animals find a home, and we don’t want adoption fees to stand in the way. Our love for animals runs deep at PRAI Beauty and the ‘Free the Shelters’ campaign is one of the ways we bring that passion to life.”

The other selected shelters are in Houston; Baltimore; Edinburg, Texas; Little Rock, Ark.; Kingsport, Tenn.; Santa Fe, N.M. and Tampa, Fla.

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. It’s open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays. Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for more.