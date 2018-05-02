Oklahoma Senate passes permit-less carry bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Senate members passed a bill allowing for permit-less carry.

Senate Bill 1212, also referred to as the “Constitutional Carry” bill, was presented by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow. It passed the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday night by a vote of 33 to 9. If ultimately signed into law, it would allow for open carry without a permit.

On the Senate floor Wednesday night, Sen. Dahm said 12 states have already passed similar legislation; however, the measure was not met without criticism.

Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma, who voted against the measure, said it wasn’t properly vetted.

With the bill passing on Wednesday night, it now heads to the Governor.