Oklahoma teen escapes from car in flash flood

OKLAHOMA CITY - Wednesday's rain caused flash flooding across the metro and in Oklahoma City.

The high waters left many drivers stranded and several others in the water.

A metro teen said he was out delivering pizza when he hydroplaned into high waters in a drainage ditch.

Ethan Justice said it happened in a matter of seconds. The young man had to climb out of a window to escape.

“I was just delivering pizzas going down Reno when I hydroplaned and lost control of the car, and it went into the ditch and just sitting underneath the water," he said. "It seemed like it took seconds, and I was going underneath the speed limit and everything, and lost control so fast."

Justice had to climb out the window to escape. He said his advice to other drivers in situation like this is to turn around when you see high waters.