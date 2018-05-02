Severe weather rolled into our state Wednesday bringing hail, heavy rain and even tornado warnings.
Photo gallery: Severe weather moves across Oklahoma
-
Severe weather expected Tuesday through Thursday
-
National Weather Service issues moderate risk for severe weather in northwestern Oklahoma
-
4Warn Storm Team attends Severe Weather Awareness Expo
-
Multiple-day threat likely to end tornado-free spell across Central Plains
-
EMSA: Items you need to have before severe weather strikes
-
-
2018 sees latest start to tornadoes in Oklahoma history
-
4Warn Storm Team tracking severe weather expected in Oklahoma Wednesday
-
Emergency officials prepare plan in case of severe weather
-
Jeopardy! episode to air on Thursday morning
-
What you should do if you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued
-
-
‘Tornado drought’ ends in the Plains
-
Time to prepare, plan ahead of expected severe weather
-
How to prepare for severe weather season