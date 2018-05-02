× Police identify woman who was reportedly murdered inside N.W. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified a woman who was reportedly murdered inside a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Just before noon Tuesday, police were called to the 200 block of N.W. 87th St. after a woman was found deceased inside the home.

Officials say 45-year-old Monica Ervin-Adams showed obvious signs of trauma that are consistent with homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still investigating.