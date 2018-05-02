Police looking for armed robber targeting cell phone stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Police are looking for an armed robber caught on camera getting away with cash from two metro cell phone stores. They say it's likely he'll do it again.

Police were called to the Metro PCS on Rockwell and NW 23rd Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Employees told police the suspect had a gun and was demanding cash.

"He actually chambered a round to show the clerk that it was a real gun," said Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department.

He got away with the money.

As officers were searching the area for him, they heard over the radio that just thirty minutes before, an armed man robbed the Cricket Wireless store at MacArthur near Reno in Oklahoma City. Police said the description of the suspect was the same at both locations, but he apparently did try to make some changes between locations.

"In the Oklahoma City robbery, he was fully masked with a ski mask that came below and on top," Lt. Orefice said. "And, in our robbery at the Metro PCS, they say he had some sort of a green bandanna or scarf covering up everything, and he had sunglasses on."

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 5'6" and 5'8", about 170 lbs.

He was allegedly driving a white 2005 Saturn View with Colorado plates.

"Possible he was just traveling through," Lt. Orefice said. "He may be back in Colorado. We just don't know at this point."

Local police are working with authorities in Colorado as well.