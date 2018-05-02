Route 66 monument placed along historic route in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – It is one of the most well-known roads in America, and it will now be celebrated in one Oklahoma town.

In February, the El Reno City Council unanimously agreed to celebrate the history of Route 66 with a monument designed to capture the attention and inspire drivers.

Now, the monument is complete.

The monument was placed at the intersection of the Rock Island Railroad and the historic Chisholm Trail along Route 66 on Wednesday.

If you’d like to see it, it is located at the corner of Choctaw and Wade.

Organizers say they wanted to have the monument in place for the 30th Fried Onion Burger Day, which will be held on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5.