Sooner Softball Streaks Continue With Bedlam Rout

Oklahoma’s third-ranked softball team shut out Oklahoma State 8-0 in a five-inning run rule to earn their seventh consecutive Big 12 regular season championship and keep alive several winning streaks.

OU senior Paige Parker tossed her sixth career no-hitter, striking out five and walking just one in the victory.

Oklahoma got home runs from Nicole Pendley, a solo shot, and Eliyah Flores, a two-run shot in the second inning.

Flores home run was her first as a collegian.

Up 3-0, the Sooners got one more run in the second when Joceyln Alo singled in Sydney Romero.

Oklahoma got four more runs in the fourth inning.

Flores scored when Alo reached on an error, making it 5-0 Sooners.

Junior Shay Knighten then put the game away with a 3-run home run to make it 8-0.

The game was delayed with one out in the top of the fifth inning by lightning.

When it resumed 30 minutes later, Parker retired the next two Cowgirls to end the game.

Oklahoma broke their own Big 12 record with their 26th straight win against conference opponents, in either regular season or postseason.

The old mark of 25 was set twice by the Sooners in 2001-02 and 2016-17.

It’s their 23rd straight regular season conference win, the second longest streak in Big 12 history behind 25 in a row by OU in 2016-17.

The Sooners won their 18th straight game over the Cowgirls and 21st straight Bedlam game at home.

Oklahoma has now won 28 straight home games dating back to last year, and 15 straight Big 12 home games.

The three-game Bedlam series continues Friday night in Stillwater at 6:30 pm, then concludes Saturday in Norman at 7:30 pm with the regular season finale for both teams.