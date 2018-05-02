× State Schools Get Home Course Advantage in Golf’s Postseason

Three of our state’s Big 12 golf teams will get a chance to take advantage of their home course in the NCAA postseason.

The fields for the NCAA men’s golf regionals were announced on Wednesday.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are #1 seeds in their respective regionals.

OU will host a regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club from May 14-16.

The Cowboys will be the number 1 seed in Columbus, Ohio, on the same dates.

The top five teams in each of the six men’s regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater from May 25-30.

OSU will also host the NCAA Women’s Championships at Karsten Creek May 18-23.

The Big 12 also announced its postseason men’s golf awards on Wednesday.

OU’s Ryan Hybl is the Big 12 Coach of the Year after leading the Sooners to the conference championship.

Oklahoma State had four golfers make All-Big 12: Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff, Zach Bauchou, and Kristoffer Ventura.

Wolff was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

OU’s Brad Dalke and Grant Hirschman were named All-Big 12 for the Sooners.