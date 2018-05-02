Three juveniles arrested after alleged break-in at Guthrie High School 

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Three juveniles were arrested after a break-in occurred at Guthrie High School overnight.

A custodian who was reporting for work just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, called the Guthrie Police Department after finding broken glass near the counseling office.

The three juveniles, all males, made their way into the school, in an unknown way, and then allegedly “broke numerous windows near door handles and went through several classrooms and offices,” according to the Guthrie News Page.

The damage estimates are unknown at this time, and police say they will know more Thursday morning on what was taken, but believe most things have been recovered.

“We are pretty confident we got most everything,” said Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

By noon, the juveniles, who spent about an hour inside the school, were taken into custody.

Police say they were able to identify the juveniles, who had backpacks and partially-covered their faces, thanks to school resource officers and school staff.

Police officers also pulled prints throughout the building for evidence, along with the surveillance video.

Three adults were also arrested during the investigation on separate charges, the Guthrie News Page reports.

Students were allowed into the cafeteria after police finished searching for other intruders.

Classes resumed just before 9 a.m.