Severe storms possible during middle of the week
Tornado watch issued for several counties across western Oklahoma

Posted 1:05 pm, May 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:09PM, May 2, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties across western Oklahoma.

The tornado watch includes the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Beckham
  • Blaine
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grady
  • Grant
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Harper
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Kingfisher
  • Kiowa
  • Major
  • Roger Mills
  • Stephens
  • Tillman
  • Washita
  • Woods
  • Woodward.

The tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.