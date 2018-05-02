Tornado watch issued for several counties across western Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties across western Oklahoma.
The tornado watch includes the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Major
- Roger Mills
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
The tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
