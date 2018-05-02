Tornado watch issued for several counties across western Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties across western Oklahoma.

The tornado watch includes the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Major

Roger Mills

Stephens

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

The tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.