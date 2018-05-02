Video shows teen surprise prom date after not being able to walk for 10 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas teen who said she hadn’t been able to walk for the past 10 months stunned her prom date when he opened the door to see her standing in front of him.

The inspiring moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

The video starts with 18-year-old Morgan Coultress waiting for her date, Tarik Garcia, to arrive. Garcia opens the door to see Coultress taking a few steps in his direction.

“At first, he didn’t respond right away, so I was like, 'Okay, when is he going to realize I’m walking?'” Coultress told WXIN. “Then, he backed up and made the ‘Oh!’ and then I was like ‘There it is!’ I felt so accomplished and joyful.”

Both seniors were brought to tears as they embraced.

Prom 2018 with one of my best supporters (:💛✨ pic.twitter.com/JdxYZLFwkt — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 29, 2018

Coultress said she hasn’t been able to walk for the past few months because of a conversion disorder that has affected her leg function. The teen told KSAT she was diagnosed after a surgery last summer.

If that heartwarming moment wasn’t enough, Coultress also said she ended up being named prom queen at Health Careers High School that night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coultress told KSAT her next goal in her recovery is walking on her own for her graduation in June.