3-story home engulfed in flames in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City battled a large house fire on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of N. Ellison.

Officials say the homeowner called 911 and said the fire started in the back bedroom. Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out of the home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the three-story home was engulfed in flames.

TAC 2: 1100 block N Ellison. Well involved house fire. No injuries reported. Firefighters getting a handle on this now. pic.twitter.com/JSkvKERbVh — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 3, 2018

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.

TAC 2: Flowing large amounts of water on this fire now. 1100 block N Ellison. pic.twitter.com/PhjOm8iZuL — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 3, 2018