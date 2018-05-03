Attorney requests audit of Oklahoma transportation agency

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have requested an audit from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation after concerns were raised about a county road fund.

Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes County District Attorney Paul Smith has requested that the Oklahoma State Auditors and Inspector’s Office “examine the books and accounts” of the department to find missing funds. He says $230 million is missing from the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program.

Smith says statutes require the department to safeguard money allocated to the program, but that there’s currently a negative fund balance.

The department says it only oversees the fund and doesn’t add or remove money.

Department officials say the legislature has removed the money because of tough budget years. They expect the audit report to support their claim.