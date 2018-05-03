× Bill Cosby’s wife releases statement following his sexual assault conviction

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Bill Cosby’s wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was “mob justice, not real justice” and a “tragedy” that must be undone.

Camille Cosby commented on the case for the first time on Thursday in statement issued through a spokesman a week after her husband of 54 years was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.

Camille Cosby called her husband’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, a liar.

She compared the dozens of other women who’ve accused her husband to “lynch mobs” and his treatment to that of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy lynched in 1955 over false allegations he flirted with a white woman.

Prosecutors and Constand’s lawyers did not immediately respond to messages.

The 80-year-old Cosby is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

