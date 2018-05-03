× Firefighters called to Oklahoma City elementary school to investigate haze in the building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students at an Oklahoma City elementary school had to be moved from their classrooms following a possible fire.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, a teacher at Rockwood Elementary School called 911 to report light smoke throughout the school.

Oklahoma City firefighters rushed to the scene to try and find the source of the haze.

All children were moved from their classrooms to the gymnasium, which was away from smoke.

Ultimately, firefighters learned that a fan motor on the school’s HVAC unit was causing the smoke.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the children were allowed to go back to class.