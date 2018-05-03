“God, please let this child be alive,” Officer rescues toddler left in hot car for several hours

SUITLAND, Md. – A 1-year-old girl is recovering after she was trapped inside a hot car for hours.

It all started when an officer spotted an unresponsive man lying face down in a grassy area in Suitland.

Cpl. Darryl Wormuth, with the Prince George’s County Police Department, says he called for backup and noticed the man had a lanyard around his neck with keys and a car key fob on it.

Wormuth told WJLA that he hit the panic button on the key fob in an attempt to find the man’s ID.

At that point, Wormuth says he didn’t hear any car alarms so he had no idea where the man’s car was located.

Three hours later, the officer returned to the apartment complex and heard music coming from a parked car. When he reached the car, he saw that a toddler was in the backseat.

“I said, ‘God, please let this child be alive,” he said. ” Her head was forward, you know, she was either sleeping or had passed. I could see her chest begin to rise.”

Officials say the unresponsive man was caring for the child. He has been charged with reckless endangerment and an unattended child charge.

The baby was placed with another family member.