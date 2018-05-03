× Health officials warning Oklahoma residents about mosquito dangers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring is here, which means that summer pests will be out and about before you know it.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is warning families to take precautions now to prepare for mosquito season.

To prevent mosquitoes near your home:

Dump standing water from bird baths, tires, flower pots, and toys

Keep swimming pools clean and free of stagnant water

Refresh your pet’s water bowl daily

Dress in long sleeves and pants when working outside

Use a repellent containing DEET

Clean clogged gutters

Make sure window screens are in good repair.

Last year, Oklahoma County had seven confirmed cases of West Nile Virus, but no fatalities.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months. Some effects to the central nervous system might be permanent.