IYC team joins forces with Mathis Brothers to help family burned by shop owner

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our crafty plan was to distract Sandra Williams and her wife, Tamara, and it worked!

While we were interviewing them inside their home, outside a very special delivery was pulling up with furniture to surprise the family.

Mathis Brothers heard about their situation and wanted to help, blessing them with a new couch, coffee table and side tables.

What we were most excited about was the new mattress and box springs for 10-year-old Caitlyn.

“I don't know how I can ever thank you for that,” step-mom Sandra, said.

Remember, Caitlyn had been sleeping on the floor after Home Outlet Furniture ripped off Sandra and dozens more customers.

For weeks, the owner's been hiding out from both customers and us.

We know owner, Jim White, owes a bunch of people money, including the U.S. Government.

Right now, he's trying to get his debt discharged through bankruptcy court and even lists Sandra and other customers as creditors.

The place is cleaned out.

There is nothing left inside and no sign of owner Jim White.

We still want to talk to him.

His bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for later this month.

We plan to be there.

Sandra didn't pay Home Outlet with a credit card, so recouping her cash is a long shot, which makes this special delivery from Mathis Brothers and Mike's Delivery all the more sweeter.

Oklahoma's Chief of the Attorney General's Public Protection Unit Julie Bays tells the In Your Corner team her team is actively pursing its investigation into White.

Bays is asking for anyone with a complaints against Home Outlet Furniture, Furniture for Less or Furniture Max to come forward and file a complaint with her office.

Customers listed as creditors will get the chance to attend White's bankruptcy hearing next month.

That hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 22 in Room 113 at 215 Dean A McGee Ave.