Man arrested after allegedly holding 6 people hostage inside Oklahoma apartment

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a 24-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges following a bizarre kidnapping.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Shaquel Mullins after he allegedly held six people hostage in an apartment in Tulsa.

It all started around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex near 31st and Garnett. According to FOX 23, that’s when police say a woman called 911 to say that Mullins was holding her daughter at gunpoint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a woman on a second floor balcony calling for help. Using a ladder, police got seven people out of the apartment.

However, they soon learned that Mullins was pretending to be a hostage in order to escape custody.

He was taken into custody on complaints of possession of firearms after a former felony conviction, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of stolen property.