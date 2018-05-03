National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Norman on Wednesday night.

The agency is still surveying areas around the state.

So far, crews can confirm scattered damage from near 36th Ave N.E. and Tecumseh out toward Lake Thunderbird.

"Last night, it got really loud. We were in the storm shelter and everything kind of quit, so we went out and went to my son's house, who lives right behind us, and then these things came through," said Fred Walden.

Walden said they had a lot of uprooted trees in their yard, and the support on their front porch has shifted off the foundation.