× NBC shows covered by storm coverage to air this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although severe weather coverage dominated the airwaves on Wednesday night, shows that did not air are being rescheduled.

Wednesday night’s episodes of ‘Mom’ will be show at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4 on KAUT.

‘Law & Order SVU,’ which was originally scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, will be shown from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 5 on KFOR.

‘Chicago P.D.,’ which was supposed to air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, will be shown from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 5 on KFOR.

‘The Blacklist’ will not be re-aired since it was shown on KAUT on Wednesday night. If you missed it, you can watch it here.