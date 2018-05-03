Norman officials: Glitch responsible for tornado sirens’ strange sound

NORMAN, Okla. – Following an evening of severe weather across the state, officials are surveying the damage left behind by those storms.

So far, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says that preliminary reports indicate that three tornadoes touched down across the state on Wednesday afternoon.

Although there were possibly more, officials were able to determine that tornadoes touched down in Kiowa County, Washita County and Grady County.

The first tornado occurred just south of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County. News 4 stormtrackers Marc Dillard and Al Lopez captured lifting and turning dust on Hwy 44, just south of Lone Wolf.

The other reported tornadoes occurred northeast of Mountain View and south of Pocasset.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service says that it can confirm a tornado touched down in Norman.

At this point, the survey is still in progress but they have already seen damage from 36th Ave. NE and Tecumseh, to Lake Thunderbird. The extent of the damage has experts putting it at a likely EF-1 tornado.

We're surveying suspected tornadoes from yesterday, and we can confirm a tornado in Norman. Survey still ongoing but so far we have scattered damage from near 36th Ave NE and Tecumseh out toward Lake Thunderbird. We did find EF1 damage. Details coming later today. — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 3, 2018

The City of Norman is answering residents' questions regarding the tornado sirens that sounded on Wednesday night.

"The sirens have new software and last night was the first time it was used. The software allows the sirens to automatically sound when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for Norman," a post by the city read.

Officials say the sirens sounded several times because several warnings were issued for the city. In addition to the number of times the sirens went off, residents also had some questions about the sound of them.

"As to the different siren sounds, we learned that there was a glitch in the new software that caused some of the sirens to have a different sound. The software company found that glitch and it has been fixed," the city wrote.