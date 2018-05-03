OKCPD, US Marshals team up for huge gang bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department and the US Marshal's office has announced on Thursday the conclusion of an almost two month long operation focusing on cracking down on gang related violent crime in the metro.

Eighty-three arrests were made in total. Fifty-seven confirmed gang members were arrested.

Officials confirmed weapons, drugs and cash were seized.

'Operation Disruption' was termed a warrant operation that ran April 9-30, but it started well before with months of "desk work."

Fifty-seven of the confirmed gang members included Crips, Bloods, Vice Lords, United Aryan Brotherhood, Skinheads, Irish Mob, South Side Locos, Grand Barrio Centrale and Juaritos.

“I would like to thank the Oklahoma City Police Department for their assistance in this operation,” said Johnny Lee Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Operations like this can’t happen without the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies. The metro area has a history of law enforcement working together, and this is another great example of that in our efforts to make our community a safer place to live.”

"Gangs are still a serious problem and the violence associated with gangs because that is part of their culture; violence, guns is part of their culture, creates a very serious problem for any large community like Oklahoma City," said OKCPD Chief Bill Citty.