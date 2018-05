× Oklahoma detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting an inmate

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma detention officer was fired and arrested after he allegedly hit an inmate.

Authorities tell KJRH that 27-year-old Dakotah Chuculate was fired as a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer after he allegedly struck an inmate on April 29.

The same day he lost his job, officials say Chuculate was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery for the incident.