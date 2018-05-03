Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for drivers who allegedly ran troopers off the road

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is looking for two drivers accused of running troopers off of Oklahoma roadways.

Around 7:50 a.m. on April 28, officials say a trooper was responding to an accident along Hwy 28, near U.S. 169. The trooper was westbound when an eastbound red Chevy pickup truck entered his lane and forced him off the road.

OHP officials say the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene, and they are now hoping the public can identify him.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are also searching for the driver of a semi-truck.

Lt. Scott Hampton, with the OHP, said on Twitter a trooper’s patrol car was hit by a semi-truck on I-35 near mile marker 92 last week. The patrol car was damaged and the trooper was injured.

Despite those facts, the driver of the semi-truck left the scene.

We need your help, last week one of our Trooper’s was struck by a semi on I35 near mm92. The patrol car was disabled, the Trooper injured and the semi left the scene. The semi was Green/Lime Green with a belly dump trailer. If you have any information please call *55 @OHPDPS pic.twitter.com/HaX1xWMGxJ — Scott Hampton (@OHPLTHampton) May 2, 2018

If you have any information on the drivers, call OHP.