Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for drivers who allegedly ran troopers off the road

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is looking for two drivers accused of running troopers off of Oklahoma roadways.
Around 7:50 a.m. on April 28, officials say a trooper was responding to an accident along Hwy 28, near U.S. 169. The trooper was westbound when an eastbound red Chevy pickup truck entered his lane and forced him off the road.
OHP officials say the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene, and they are now hoping the public can identify him.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are also searching for the driver of a semi-truck.
Lt. Scott Hampton, with the OHP, said on Twitter a trooper’s patrol car was hit by a semi-truck on I-35 near mile marker 92 last week. The patrol car was damaged and the trooper was injured.
Despite those facts, the driver of the semi-truck left the scene.
If you have any information on the drivers, call OHP.