Oklahoma man found not guilty in connection to wife’s death

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. –An Oklahoma man who was taken into custody for his wife’s death nearly two years after her passing.

Law enforcement officers say they thought something wasn’t right when Lorrie Rolen suddenly died in 2015.

In 2015, the medical examiner said Lorrie’s death was caused by chronic pulmonary disease with blunt force trauma to the head and neck. However, her manner of death was unknown.

Two years later, the medical examiner determined Lorrie’s death was a homicide.

Authorities questioned the victim’s husband, Frinchey Rolen, related to her death.

“He was questioned. His story was that she had just got up out of bed and fell down on the floor and probably hit something,” Sheriff John Christian said in May of 2017. “She had bruising to the left side of her face and the circumstances were unusual.”

Rolen was charged with first-degree murder last year.

“The big issue for us is that we didn’t feel it was a reasonable explanation that those injuries came from a fall,” Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo told KXII.

A jury in Pontotoc County only took about two and a half hours to find him not guilty in her death.