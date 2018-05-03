OSU Set to Host Men’s and Women’s NCAA Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State has a chance to take advantage of their home course when it hosts the NCAA Men's and Women's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater later this month.

The women's event will be held May 18-23 and the men's event May 25-30.

It will be the first time Karsten Creek has hosted an NCAA championship event since 2011, when it hosted the men's national tournament.

It also hosted the men's event in 2003.

Thursday was media day for NCAA golf, with several coaches in attendance.

Both the OU and OSU men's and women's teams are competing in regionals, and will need to qualify through those regionals to make the NCAA Championships.

In the women's regionals, the top six teams from each of four regionals will advance, while the men have six regionals, with the top five from each regional advancing.

The Oklahoma State women are the #5 seed in the San Francisco Regional, and Oklahoma is the #6 seed in the Austin Regional.

The women's regionals will be played May 7-9.

On the men's side, both our state's Big 12 teams are #1 seeds in their respective regionals.

Oklahoma is hosting in Norman, while Oklahoma State is the top seed in the Columbus, Ohio, regional.

The men's regionals will be played May 14-16.