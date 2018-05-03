OSU Veterinary Hospital treating four-legged wildfire victims

STILLWATER, Okla. – While residents and ranchers in western Oklahoma are still picking up the pieces after wildfires tore through their property, officials say they are also helping animals recover from their injuries.

Last month, firefighters in western Oklahoma battled wildfires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

Between the Rhea Fire and the 34 Complex Fire, officials believe almost 350,000 acres were consumed in the wildfires.

As a result of the dry conditions and strong winds, dozens of residents lost their homes and hundreds of head of cattle were killed.

The Oklahoma State Veterinary Medical Hospital says it is doing its part to help animals who were burned during the wildfires.

However, they need help.

At this point, the hospital is treating three horses who were severely burned in the wildfires.

The organization is asking citizens to donate to the OSU Animal Relief Fund so they can continue to provide the veterinary services at no cost to the families, who have already lost so much.