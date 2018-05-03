Pink is coming to Oklahoma City next spring

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City is about to get a little more colorful next spring.

Pink has announced her ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’ is coming to the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

JUST ANNOUNCED: I don’t know if we can yell any louder! @Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019 is coming to @ChesapeakeArena on March 23, 2019!

The tour is extending into 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates across North America, and it will make its way here on March 23.

Lamar Advertising and Mayor David Holt both helped with the announcement.

“Along with the Justin Timberlake show already announced, 2019’s schedule is off to a strong start,” Holt tweeted. “We will continue to prioritize bringing world class concerts to OKC!”

Tickets are available May 3-6 on Ticketmaster, May 8-10 on Citi and beginning May 11 on LiveNation.

U.S. and Canadian residents who buy tickets online will be also able to redeem a physical copy of Pink’s new album.