OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping the public will recognize a van used in a theft at an Oklahoma City business.

Oklahoma City police say the van, blue in color, was used in a theft of copper wiring from two AC units at a business near S.E. 74th St. and S Air Depot Blvd.

The passenger door has been replaced and the right front wheel is different from the other wheels.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online here.