PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. - The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has confirmed that a tornado touched down just northwest of Ada on Thursday.

The tornado, which touched down around 8:20 a.m., destroyed two mobile homes and another home sustained minor damage.

One of the mobile homes that suffered extensive damage was abandoned, according to reports.

Multiple trees in the area were also uprooted.

No reports of any injuries.